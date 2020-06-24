CAROL Chansa has refuted assertions by Chilufya Tayali that her company, Mwamona Engineering and Technical Services was incorporated by her husband, Chishimba Kambwili, with a motive to obtain contracts from government.

This is in a matter where Kambwili is facing charges of forgery, uttering a false document and giving false information to a public officer.

Testifying as a defense witness for Kambwili before principal resident magistrate David Simusamba, through Zoom link, Carol, a staff nurse at the National Health Service in Leicester, United Kingdom, said she had five children with Kambwili.

She named the children as Kabamba, Mwamba, Chanda, Mutale and Mwenya.

She said Mwamba was the only son of the family born on October 20, 1993 in Chingola at Nchanga South Hospital and that the proof of him being her son was a birth record from Nchanga Hospital.

When asked by defense lawyer Keith Mweemba of her reaction if someone told her that Mwamba was not her son, Carol said: “How can someone tell me my son is not my son? That is laughable, even if they say he is not my son, how can they prove it? If someone tells me Mwamba is not my son, I would tell them to do a DNA test.”

She said Mwamona Engineering and Technical Services limited, which was incorporated in 2001 belongs to herself and her son, Mwamba Chishimba, and that they were the only directors of the said company.

When told that Tayali had alleged that Mwamona was incorporated in 2013 by Kambwili when he was Minister of Youth and Sports, with a motive to obtain contracts from government, Carol rubished the claims saying, “I disagree, I am the director of the company with my son Mwamba. I am the one to tell the court that this company was incorporated in 2001.”

Asked who registered the company, Carol said she was involved in the incorporation of the company with assistance of James Nyasulu.

At this point, former Attorney General Musa Mwenye made an application for an adjournment of the matter on grounds that Carol was late for work and that Kambwili would be appearing before Ndola High Court judge Charles Chanda on June 25.

In response, State prosecutor Chipawa said that when setting the dates, the defense did not raise the issue relating to the matter before the Ndola High Court.

In his ruling, magistrate Simusamba refused to grant the adjournment to a later date and insisted that the matter proceeds today as the case before the Ndola High Court was a civil matter.

The matter continues today.