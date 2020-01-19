A 21 YEAR OLD CHONGWE YOUTH DIVE INTO WELL TO RETRIEVE A 15 MONTHS OLD BABY.

A 21-YEAR-OLD youth of Chongwe has become a hero after diving into a well to retrieve a 15-month-old baby who had fallen in as it’s mother attended to laundry.

Misheck Njomwa retrieved the baby alive and has been hailed by Chongwe District Commissioner Robster Mwanza as a “gold medal-deserving young man.”

According Mwanza’s narration in a Facebook posting, the baby, unnoticed by its mother who was busy washing strayed and crawled to the mouth of the well and eventually plunged in.

“It took the passersby to noticed that baby’s crying voice was coming out of the well, he also noticed that the baby got inside without the knowledge of the mother,” Mwanza narrated.

“Neighbours came to render help but failed. It took 21-year-old Misheck Njomwa’s courage to dive into the dark well to rescue the baby, the fire brigade failed to reach the destination due to poor location,” added Mwanza.

He said Chongwe Central Ward Councilor Juvenelis Mulimbika rushed to the scene and quickly took the baby to the hospital after Njomwa’s heroic rescue operation.

“I Robster Mwanza on behalf of the Chongwe District do take this opportunity to applaud the young man who saved a life and may l encourage all the people out there to be vigilant to our Children all the time.”