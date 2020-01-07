Police in Ndola have arrested a 40-year-old woman for assaulting a five year old boy who is her neighbor’s son, Copper belt Province police commissioner Charity Katanga has confirmed.

Ms Katanga confirmed the arrest of an MTN Zambia employee Madrine Numwa of Ndeke Township in Ndola for assaulting the boy.

She said Numwa was arrested after the boy’s mother Caroline Mumba. 35 a resident of the same area reported the case to police.

Ms Katanga said on the material day the boy and his friends were playing outside Numwa’s house while lighting fireworks.

She said Numwa threw a stone at the children which hit the victim on the forehead and sustained a deep cut.

Ms Katanga said a medical report was issued and the suspect has been officially arrested and currently detained at Ndola Central Police station.

She said the suspect will appear in court today January 6. 2020 Prior to her arrest, Numwa took to facebook and justified her action by saying that the boy was fond of entering her house to steal food.

But the mother of the boy Caroline Mumba also took to social media to register her displeasure for assaulting her child.

Social media users reacted angrily against the assault and called on the police to arrest Numwa.