By Speedwell Mupuchi

FELIX Mutati says with Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane in charge of Ministry of Finance, Zambia’s economy is in safe hands.

In congratulating Dr Musokotwane for his appointment as finance minister, Mutati said, “A big Congratulations to my brother Dr Musokotwane, our Economy is in safe hands. I wish you all the best and success in this new journey.”

Asked to qualify his ‘economy in safe hands’ remark, Mutati, a former finance minister under president Edgar Lungu’s administration, said the new finance minister had the depth and requisite experience both working in government and through academic experience.

“He is of sober mind. He is not one captured by drama in terms of decision making. He tends to think through issues in depth and looks at the options available before he takes a decision,” Mutati said. “At the stage of our economy, he will not only bring to the table the confidence we need but also the stamina to be able to contribute effectively to the various challenges that Zambia is facing, in particular the economy and get us out of stagnant growth into stability and positive growth.”

Asked what issues he felt needed urgent attention by the finance minister, Mutati mentioned the debt crisis, bringing back fiscal discipline, sealing revenue leaks, and expanding the revenue generation horizon.

“These key things need to be done almost immediately and these should speak to the 2022 national budget whenever it is presented,” said Mutati, who is president of the Movement for Democratic Change, one of the partners of the UPND.