By Veronica Mwale cic private reporter

Copperbelt ~ Kalulushi

A BOOTLICKER IS A HEART OF DARKNESS ~ Banda Sakanya.

Bowman Lusambo a self proclaimed BOOTLICKER has no moral campas of reasoning.

A bootlicker is a heart of darkness because he has no direction of his own and can’t direct others rightly.

Lusambo has auctioned his reasoning, such that he is unable to reason wisely.

I wish to remind Lusambo that UPND is not a cult party, but a party with a clear vision to make Zambia a better place to live in by ensuring that good governance is restored.

Bowman has no locus standi to call vibrant and intellect UPND MPs as dunder heads because he can’t match non in line with quality thinking capacity.

A bootlicker is such a person who can’t make decisions of his own and qualifies to be a dunder head.

Lusambo backed the errant statement of Father Lupupa when he openly said better elections are rigged than allowing the opposition to win.he strongly supported Father Lupupa that there was nothing wrong with Lupupa’s statement and attacked UPND as a cult Party attacking Father Lupupa for speaking the truth. Now that father Lupupa has apologised where does bootlicker Lusambo place himself?

Clearly a BOOTLICKER is a danger to society and to himself because he can’t make upright decisions.

We are in this malady kind of governance because of such bootlicking kind of ministers that are unable to substantiate sense from nonsense.

I don’t blame him but I blame the appointing authority for appointing and keeping dull ministers like him.