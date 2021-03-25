A box of matches will be costing K100 –Saunders …If PF remains in office

Political Analyst Dante Saunders says the rate at which things are moving and if the Patriotic Front(PF) Government is not kicked out of power on 12 August, 2021, people will start purchasing a box of matches at K100.

And Saunders said he does not care whether President Edgar Lungu will be on a ballot paper because he will be the easiest PF Candidate to beat in the forthcoming elections.

Speaking in an interview, Saunders said it is unfortunate that the biggest Zambian note is failing to buy a 25KG Meali-Meal bag.

The United States Dollar which was selling at less than K10 before the PF wrestled power from the Movement for Multiparty Democracy is now selling at K20 and prices of goods and services are skyrocketing at a fast rate.

Mr. Saunders said the PF has ruined the economy to an extent that most Zambians have been turned into beggars.

Said Saunders: “A K100 Kwacha note will be buying a box of matches if we don’t vote out the PF regime.”

He said the forthcoming elections will be a battle between the PF and the Zambian people who are feeling the heat of the failed economy.

“These elections will not be a contest between UPND and PF, no. Let them forget about Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND. The contest will be between PF and the Zambian people.”

And Saunders said the country is now degenerating into a failed State like Zimbabwe and if not careful, things may become worse than that.

He, however, said Zambians will not sit idle and watch the PF continue wrecking the Zambian economy.

And the political analyst said President Lungu will be the easiest candidate to beat going by his mediocre leadership.

“If I had a political party, I would allow President Lungu to be on the Ballot paper because he will be the easiest candidate to beat,” he said.

President Lungu’s candidature has come under serious scrutiny with stakeholders saying he will be illegally on the ballot paper because his term that started in 2015 following the demise of Michael Sata comes to an end in 2021.

However, it is argued that President Lungu has only served one term, claiming that in 2015 he was finishing late Sata’s term.