By Dr Lubinda Haabazoka

The whole country is debating a Bugatti…

The street I lived on during my formation years had at least 10 of them… I didn’t know that such a vehicle can cause so much commotion.

To make you understand how rich we can be, a Bugatti passes everyday on our Zambian roads in form of a truck loaded with copper, or cobalt.

That is why I always encourage people to work hard, never give up and chase the dream…

Most of you compete who is more poor than the other! Because we live a life of seeking sympathy!!! By associating yourself with poverty, you remain chained in poverty! Let’s learn to move out of our comfort zones and take risks.

Most youths think politics in Zambia when their peers see innovation and creativity!!!

In most cases, living a poor life is a sign of failure in the capitalists capitalist world!!!

Let’s go fight four our fair share in this economy!!! With taxes of 37.5%, your friend has bought a Bugatti. Some own Ferrari’s. Some own mansions. Some have huge land and rivers near them but don’t even have a dug out toilet. It’s life…

Don’t go hating on the person that bought a Bugatti. Go hating on RDA that builds humps in roads that will disturb the smooth movement of a Ferrari or Bugatti!!!

While you fold your arms thinking your political party is your savior, others will amass wealth. It’s capitalism now and only you can make yourself wealthy!!!