By Larry Mweetwa

A CARTEL ON COVlD-19 WANTS BA PRESIDENT LUNGU FAIL DUE TO POOR ADVISE.

President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is a good man and a true leader of our great Nation but a number of enemies are within his inner circle 0. HH advised PF to do a total Iockdown for 21 days and then relax regulations in phases, but you insulted him Bembas say “Umukalamba wa nsaka afita ipuli Ku chushi”

Now look at what has happened in 1 week of opening the country we jumped from 106 cases to 256 and we are told this week we are likely to hit 500 cases. Aba ama guys balemwenesha baka teka. Now Zambians think president Lungu has no direction, first we have Ministers issuing conflicting statements, drink or don’t, open boarders or not, what do we get from Nakonde other than rice and used bras and boxer shorts, tufwile mo.

Bane “Ichalo lishilu tabakaka Weka” PF should not politicise the fight against COVID19 but embrace opposition leaders and respect their input.