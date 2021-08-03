QUOTE FROM HON. DR. BRIAN MUSHIMBA ON THE ROUND TABLE TALK(ZAMBIA DECIDES EDITION )

A CASE FOR RE-ELECTION OF PRESIDENT LUNGU AND THE PATRIOTIC FRONT

“The successes the PF has scored In the higher education sector alone are unprecedented. Its actually mind boggling!

👉🏾18,000 additional bed space across colleges and universities in 10yrs

👉🏾10 new colleges in 10 years

👉🏾5 new universities in 10yrs (for good measure, MMD did 1 University in 27yrs)

👉🏾several universities under construction currently (FTJ in mansa and kasama, paul mushindo, king lewanika, etc)

👉🏾student enrollment in universities increased from 20,000 in to 2011 to 120,000 in 2021

👉🏾enrollment in colleges doubled from 30,000 to 60,000 in 10yrs

👉🏾bursaries in colleges expanded from 613 students in 2011 to over 6,100 today,

👉🏾loans and scholarships in universities expanded to all 8 public universities and soon some selected private universities will also be added… New infrastructure at each university (lecture halls, libraries, laboratorie, etc),

👉🏾from 1 medical school to 4 public medical schools in 10yrs and many private medical schools

👉🏾International scholarships to Russia, china etc increased from 104 students per year before 2011 to over 1,130 per year right before the pandemic outbreak

The 4th Pillar of the 7th National Development Plan has been ably tackles by PF in the past 10yrs (human capital development 👍🏾)

I can go on and on but I’m sure we get the point that CONTINUITY for more of such aggressive development agenda under PF and ECL/Luo is what Zambia needs today. Steady and resolute leadership 🙏🏾,” Hon. Dr. Brian Mushimba, Round Table Talk, Mon. August 2, 2021