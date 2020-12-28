A CASE OF THE MOST BETRAYED, ABUSED AND BRUTALIZED OPPOSITION LEADER. HH.

President Hakainde Hichilema (aka Bally) and the Upnd has been victims of betrayal ,abuse and brutality. It has been a long journey of fighting for economic freedom. What has been unfortunate is the betrayal within party ranks and file of our party functionaries.

After 2011 General elections Mr Simenda the then vice president may his soul rest in peace opted to work with Micheal Sata’s PF he was given a job as an ambassador which was short lived,After 2015 presidential by election Vice president Richard Kapita left, In 2016 It was vice president Canicious Banda and lastly but not the least we all know how Our former vice president GBM left.All these betrayals are at the highest level. My prayer is about the soon coming National convention that a team of men and women of substance who won’t betray the party during critical times will be assembled to drive a good cause in a critical 2021 General elections.Hakainde Hichilema has been brutalized, arrested over 15 times but what is comforting and encouraging is that he is focused. His eyes are always on the ball despite working under a tyranny brutal,oppressor and most abusive and divisive regime. HH has been physically attacked the case of Sun fm radio station where he had to go over the roof top in Ndola escaping death by charged armed cadres who repeated the same at Moba hotel in Kitwe where they as well came to kill with guns.

Indeed it has been a long journey to economic freedom full of atrocities and very narrow opposition political space where precious lives such Greazer Mutapa ,Gaddaffi, Mapenzi, Verspers and the latest one involving Joseph and a state prosecutor Nsama Nsama to mention but a few dying at the hands of the brutal oppressors, rest in peace comrades till meet again on the other side as struggle continues.

WALLEN HINYAMA/Provincial vice youth chairman Admin for the Copperbelt province.

