A CHURCH MOTHER BODY EXPECTS GOVERNMENT TO ACT ON THE FIC REVELATION

The Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) expects the government to act decisively against some issues surrounding tax in the mining sector and some entities facilitating illegal transactions as highlighted in the 6th money laundering and terrorist financing trends report.

CCZ General Secretary Father Emmanuel Chikoya says this will help curb some financial illicit activity in the country.

The F.I.C report indicates that some institutions are operating in Zambia without being registered for taxes.

It also shows that a civil servant based in a rural district where the prohibited rosewood is indigenous and earns a monthly income of 5,000 kwacha received funds in excess of 2.5 million kwacha from various third parties mostly of foreign origin.

And Father Chikoya says failure to act on the FIC report will make it an academic exercise which will result in people losing confidence in it.

5FM NEWS 09/09/2020