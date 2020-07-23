By Patson Chilemba

There is still the option of a citizens arrest on Tasila Lungu, says ruling PF member Col Panji Kaunda.

And Col Panji, who called in from Malawi, said he was in that country to see how thieves from the previous government were being arrested, so that he could learn lessons on catching “our own thieves here” when time comes.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Col Panji who is the main complainant in the matter involving President Edgar Lungu’s daughter Tasila, where she fenced Forest 70 in Sinda, which the government has also acknowledged as a criminal offence – said the offence committed by Tasila was not debatable as it was a criminal offence.

“If it’s a Mr Banda who fenced off that Forest this time he would have been in jail. I don’t want my Ministry (Ministry of Lands and Environmental Protection) to be debating on what to do with Miss Tasila Lungu,” Col Panji said. “I won’t jump the gun. We shall see whether there will be action or no action and then we shall consult those who know the law. We can have a citizens arrest. We can report the case to police and an arrest can be effected.”

Col Panji said Zambians must get justice over the offence Tasila committed, as the law clearly specified what should happen when people committed offences, in this case trespassing into a national Forest.

Col Panji said he was currently in Lilongwe where he was witnessing the arrests of thieves who served in deposed president Peter Mutharika’s government.

“I am in Lilongwe trying to see how they are catching the thieves so that when time comes to catch our thieves we shall know what to do,” said Col Panji, in clear reference to those serving in the President Lungu administration.

-Daily Revelation