A COWARDLY JUDAS SPIRIT: THE SELF-CONTRADICTING WORDS FROM THE FORKED TONGUE OF DIRTY HARRY

By Sunday Chilufya Chanda

Harry Kalaba’s recent personal attacks on the President of the Republic of Zambia His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu shows just how low he has steeped himself in the gutter of irrelevance, and how treacherously confused he has become in the process.

His disrespectful statement against the person of Reverend Godfridah Sumaili -the Minister of National Guidance and religious affairs also confirms how vulgar and devious he has turned out to be, and why he has earned the moniker “Dirty Harry”.

Isn’t this the same Harry Kalaba that on many occasions publicly applauded and acknowledged the performance of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu in terms of Governance and the Socio-Economic development of Zambia?

Isn’t it Harry Kalaba that brought it to the attention of not only Zambians, but the entire world, that because of his exceptional leadership, President Lungu has been recognised as an exceptional leader even by Pope Francis at the Holy See?

In case he has “Self-isolated” his memory in the gutter, Harry needs to be reminded of the many truths about the Head of State which Kalaba himself voluntarily and repeatedly shared not long ago.:

I quote:

_” Zambia’s record under President Lungu’s leadership is impeccable. We are now a choice of destination for investment”_ _”Our Head of State has marketed Zambia abroad very well and everybody stands to benefit._

_”President Lungu has profoundly raised the image of Zambia in the eyes of the international community’”_, _” He is liked everywhere and in turn Zambia is liked and attracting huge investments, which will soon create wealth for our people.”_

_”Out of the 54 African countries, the Pope told us that there are only eight countries that have never experienced civil strife and Zambia is among those eight. The Pope will only meet people with good governance record, hence meeting our President,”_,.

_”Any country has its ups and downs, I therefore appeal to Zambians to practise mature politics because there are many positives about Zambia under the leadership of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu”_.

End of quote. (There are many more)

Now Kalaba tell us; were you lying when you said the afore-mentioned things? Were you tipsy or just blissfully schizophrenic? Which is which ol’ chap?

Whichever way he responds, it is clear that Harry Kalaba’s politics have mutated into some kind of irrecognisable being…whatever it is, with a forked tongue; He is like a slippery serpent that cannot be trusted.

And because of that, he will never be trusted (whether in the tall grass or in plain sight) by anyone, least of all the Zambian electorate…not even Himself.

Dirty Harry is a type of Judas re-incarnate.

But thank God; Easter marked a triumph over the treachery of Judas.

The truth always prevails!

Ends…//…

Sunday Chilufya Chanda

Patriotic Front Media Director

Lusaka