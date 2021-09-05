“A democratic dictator is growing”- Saboi Imboela

If the opposition doesn’t organise itself soonest, critically analyse and question this government, we are likely to have a Democratic Dictator.

HH is showing all signs of being a democratic dictator and we need a strong opposition now more than ever before. So people insulting people criticising what our potential DD is doing so far, u will soon fall back on these same people to talk for you.

We are a democratic state and even when we have lacked in this and that, we have always had the right to speak and we shall CONTINUE TO DO SO no matter how much u want to shut us up and even with your small god in state house.