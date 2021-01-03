A DRUNK TOURIST SLIPS INTO VICTORIA FALLS FROM ZIMBABWEAN SIDE.

Update: Missing Vic Falls tourist was drunk and trying to take selfies. The publication reported that it has been talking to family contact, but police in Matabeleland North province have refused to comment.

The tourist who fell yesterday into the Victoria Falls gorge has been identified as Roy George Tinashe Dikinya, The NewsHawks report. Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) spokesman Tinashe Farawo told The NewsHawks that the search for the tourist is underway. Farawo, however, refused to disclose the name of the tourist as the family and police have not yet publicly commented. He said:

The search is underway. These were a group of ten or so people according to our records, and our investigations have revealed that the victim slipped as he was trying to take selfies, pictures of himself at the site.

Due to his state, as we have gathered that he was drunk, he could not balance himself against the rocks and that’s how he slipped, we were told. We are still searching for him, but for now, there has not been any sign of his whereabouts yet.

We suspect that he is still trapped in the falls, but we doubt that he was taken by crocodiles because they don’t prefer living in the main falls due to heavy rapids and waterfalls.

