Stephen Nyirenda – NAREP President

A FOWARD ERA WITH H.E PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA

An emotional moment for Zambians.

As we transition from Green PF under HE Edgar Chagwa Lungu to Red’s Hakainde Hichilema, I urge all well meaning Zambians to remember why they voted for change.

Zambians must realize that H.E President Hakainde Hichilema alone will not have it easy to turn the economic tables without their patience and support. It will even worsen if he entertains the idea of recycling persons who have already been tried, tested and failed to deliver in and or with past regimes.

As a personal friend to Mr Hichilema H.E, I advise that he realizes that ‘only Zambians will develop Zambia’ . Zambians should be considered first and given friendly and conducive environments to make decisions for Zambian interests and not personal benefits as was the case with Lungu’s Greens. The Zambia for Zambians dream is what myself and NAREP have sung throughout our campaign trails around the country and we are proud that the message is now getting across to Zambians.

Our Education system should be tailored for Zambias benefit so is our Agriculture and Mining sectors respectively. H.E as promised should allow freedom of operations in institutions such as the judiciary, the public and private media, the defence and allow agencies such as the ACC, Dec to operate independently and he should promote a zero tolerance to corruption starting with the Civil service. Mr Hichilema should also be open to professional advice and should surround himself with people with a heart for the masses..

As Stephen Nyirenda, my office remains open to all for developmental ideas and implementation. As an opposition, our goal is not to frustrate but offer checks and balances in a mature and reasonable way. I wish you well my friend Hakainde as you drive this country to the direction you deem fit but for the better.

Stephen NYIRENDA | NAREP President