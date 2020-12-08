A GIRL WHO SUCCUMBED TO EATING COMPETITION PUTS TO REST

By Believe Chisanga

Public Relations Officer

His worship the Mayor Mr Titus Tembo this afternoon attended a Funeral Church Service at CMML congregation in Chikola for a minor who died during a ‘eating competition ‘at chabanyama combined School on Friday, 4th December, 2020.

This happened when a certain competition organizer ( name withheld) held the competition at the named school where a life of a 16year old girl was lost.

Speaking during an interview with Zambia National Broadcasting Cooperation (ZNBC) Mr Tembo said the organizers were not permitted by the Council to hold this type of event during this era of Covid-19.

And since it was an eating competition, the council was supposed to be aware of the type of food children were eating .

He said in future, people should make proper consultations especially in an event where you have such gatherings, “there is need to have people in charge of safety like the Red Cross who are available here in Chingola but because all those things were not put into consideration, it has claimed a life of a youth who could have contributed to the development of the Country.” the Mayor lamented.

Further, he said stiff action will be taken against the organizers for they did not follow procedure.

07/12/2020