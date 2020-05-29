A GOOD LESSON FROM THE LUNGU PRESIDENCY

The one positive thing that will come out of the Lungu presidency is that it will teach Zambians to start voting on merit.

The suffering that Lungu has put us through has been a good lesson to all that will last for a generation.

Leaders should be elected on merit and on their capacity to do the job.

No more should issues of gender, race, ethnicity and tribe play a factor in electing a president.

We are all suffering regardless of which part of the country you come from or what your native tongue is.

What we need going forward are Presidents who can perform, with a vision and a plan to execute that vision.

If someone dodges a presidential debate then they don’t deserve your vote.

Every job has an interview, even a maid has to undergo an interview before getting a job, so why should someone looking to be president skip the interview?

In any case, we should no longer see our ethnic diversity as a source of conflict and competition.

Our national diversity is actually a source of strength, each ethnic group in Zambia has a speciality which the others benefit from.

The people in Nakonde will grow the rice, the meat comes from the south, fish from the north, alot of maize and groundnuts from the east, pineapples from the North West etc.

The Lungu style of leadership thrives and seeks to divide us on ethnic lines, divide and rule while they plunder the nation’s resources. -NDC MEDIA