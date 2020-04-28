By Sara Imutowana Yeta

The Patriotic Front (PF) led regime is literally an organisation of thieves.

Stealing is the only way they can sustain their swish lifestyles; modern mansions for luxury living, fine food, plump bank accounts, expensive clothes, and luxury cars pursued without morality.

They are also driven by the evolved preferences of chasing after healthy, fertile women viewed by society as able to bear high-quality offspring.

Given that fertility for women rises in the late teens and peaks in the mid-twenties, they prefer females in that age range made possible by their loot.

Their loot also makes them fail to withstand feminine beauty characterised by low waist-to-hip ratio, clear skin, and lustrous hair that are all signs of good health despite being married or in stable relationships.

While women within the regime using their loot seek young men for exclusive gratification in exchange of good financial prospects, higher status and ambition.

PF leaders’ expensive lifestyles are difficult to sustain without stealing explaining why they have normalised a culture of thieving in government.

In fact, they live big compared to any previous government leaders’ lifestyles known in this country.

It would be nice work if they were sustaining their classy lifestyles using their hard-earned money.

Regrettably, their opulent lifestyles are supported by what is stolen from the poorest on earth.

Nobody will ever know exactly how much money PF leaders have spent on themselves in the eleven years of madness in power, but it is conservatively estimated to be in billion US dollars.

They have an infinite, aggressive, and satanic appetite for money, therefore plunder whatever has monetary value.

A few weeks ago, we received COVID-19 materials from the Jack Ma Foundation aimed at supporting the detection and treatment of the Coronavirus disease.

The materials were plundered by government leaders.

They do not care whether people die or not because of lack of COVID-19 prevention materials as long as the plunder fattens their bank accounts and oils their posh lifestyles.

It is a government of lowlife and shameless thieves concerned chiefly with their own personal profits at the expense of the poor.

Indeed, a government of thieves, by thieves, and for thieves.

If it is true that Zambia was allocated 20, 000 COVID-19 testing kits, 100, 000 masks and 1, 000 medical-use protective suits and shields, it will be foolish for the Jack Ma Foundation to release the remaining materials to a kleptomaniacal regime.

It is this remorseless plunder of public resources that explains why the International Monetary Fund (IMF) cannot throw money at Zambia because they know full well that the bailout will be stolen by its leaders.

Just between 2012 and 2016 under Chikwanda, we borrowed a cumulative total of US$9.8 billion catalogued as follows:

In 2012, government contracted 14 loans amounting to US$1.3 billion, 2013 contracted 13 loans amounting to US$1.24 billion, 2014 contracted 9 new loans amounting to US$1.57 billion, 2015 contracted 12 loans amounting to US$2.21 billion, and 2016 contracted 24 loans amounting to US$3.45 billion.

This is a long and sorry track record of careless borrowing.

Where did all this huge sum of money go?

There was even money specifically borrowed for Barotseland for what was dubbed as “Sesheke University”, how was the money used?

The answer is simple, the money was plundered.

There is absolutely nothing to write home about the US$9.8 billion borrowed under Chikwanda except the debt crisis.

In normal countries, Chikwanda would be in jail for the loans he approved that never benefited the intended people.

What is wrong with our generation? So blind to learn some timely lessons about the devastating effect on the country of stealing public resources by those in high places.

They have been stealing systematically from 2011 and the whole economy is now in tatters and many people are trapped in abject poverty.

We cannot continue as a country with this level of thieving especially that most of international material aid plundered and money siphoned off in huge amounts is meant for development and public-spirited projects.

What also stuns me is why money lenders and organisations or individuals that provide aid fail to see that most of the money and materials respectively are not used for the intended purpose, as millions of US dollars and materials, have been quite literally stolen.

Foreign governments and organisations must move away from giving money to the PF regime and reconsider their bilateral arrangements with a regime looting national resources.

They plundered the COVID-19 materials because they have little interest in the well-being of their own people.

If they can plunder COVID-19 materials, my contention is that it would be more prudent to keep materials and aid money out of the greedy hands of the PF regime.

I salute the IMF for not giving the PF regime emergency financial assistance to cushion the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic because the money would have been looted by the PF leadership.

If governments and organisations giving development material and aid money to government want their support to get to where it is intended, and nowhere else, is to cut the PF regime out of the equation altogether and instead channel their foreign aid budgets through Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), missionaries and international agencies with a proven track record.

The grand larceny from the poorest people on earth, including stealing COVID-19 materials, by their own leaders must surely rank among the vilest of crimes against the poor people in Zambia.

No right-thinking government and organisation with knowledge of these facts should even think of doing business with the PF regime.

Countrymen and women, if we are to have a successful bid to win back support from foreign countries and organisations, we need a new crop of leaders to stamp out the deep-rooted psyche of thieving in government.