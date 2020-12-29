IN a posting on his Facebook page on May 5, 2019, Nsama Nsama Chipyoka wrote: “A History written in blood cannot be erased by lies written in ink.” Today, those words seem strangely prophetic.

Last Wednesday, Nsama and UPND member Joseph Kaunda were shot dead by the Zambia Police Service in Lusaka as supporters of the opposition party gathered to give solidarity to their leader Hakainde Hichilema who had been summoned for questioning by police.

Both men were unarmed. Nsama was reportedly waiting for a meal at a nearby restaurant when he was shot and killed by the Zambia Police Service. Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has issued a statement saying an investigation would be held to establish the circumstances under which the shootings occurred. And on Christmas eve, Edgar Lungu demanded that Kanganja avails him a report into what he described the “senseless murders” by Monday. Regardless of the outcome of investigations however, it sadly won’t change the fact that two families in Zambia spent Christmas 2020 mourning the sudden and unexpected passing of their loved ones, whose lives were cruelly snuffed out by the very officers who by law are expected to protect them.

Our hearts go out to the families, relatives and friends who grieve the loss of Joseph and Nsama. In a sense, the last few days have represented a state of national mourning and reflection. Joseph and Nsama could easily have been any other Zambian caught up in the wrangling and division that has begun to dominate our daily lives particularly as we head towards general elections next year. Our reputation as a peaceful and peace-loving people is being tarnished by a system and leadership that seems to have little respect or regard for this heritage.

Seeing the heavily armed police that patrolled the streets of Lusaka on Wednesday December 23, one would not have been mistaken to think that they were entering a war zone. The security that surrounded Hakainde’s appearing for questioning over what is essentially a civil matter – an allegation of fraudulently purchasing a property in Kalomo over fifteen years ago – was reminiscent of the security mounted during the court appearances of the late Christon Tembo and others on charges of treason in the late 1980s.

Yet we must acknowledge that the double standards exhibited by the Zambia Police Service, sadly and specifically during the tenure of Kanganja’s command, should give us cause for concern as to how far and how much longer we as a nation should allow this to continue. It is only last July that Emmanuel ‘Jay Jay’ Banda, an Eastern Province PF official led scores of cadres – some armed – into Lusaka Central Police Station, assaulted an officer Allan Mbahwe and allegedly stole money. The police did not use teargas or guns to disperse these PF supporters. The same month, a horde of cadres accompanied health minister Chitalu Chilufya as he appeared before court for a corruption hearing. This display of ‘solidarity’ occurred a few hours after Dr Chilufya had warned people to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions and avoid large gatherings. Again, the police did not use force to dismiss the crowd. There was no teargas, no gunshots. But any attempt by the opposition to march, gather or assemble is routinely denied by the Zambia Police on grounds that there is insufficient manpower (although there is always manpower to disrupt the opposition’s meetings).

Therefore, clear answers are required as to why heavily armed police last Wednesday chose to teargas and use live ammunition to disrupt UPND cadres who were for the most part peaceful. Why were Nsama and Joseph killed?

On his Facebook page on February 4, 2019, the late Nsama posted a picture of Hakainde hugging PF founder and late president Michael Sata. Under the current circumstances, the picture is a moving yet poignant reminder of where these two parties have come from. PF and UPND were not always, as the HH-MCS embrace clearly showed, enemies. In fact, the two parties once considered forming a pact with the express goal of removing the MMD, at the time the most corrupt regime Zambia had ever seen.

As Wednesday’s events have proved, Zambia can lose its tag of being a stable and peaceful nation. This Christian nation, this “land of work and joy in unity” is being shortchanged by the leadership that God has given this privilege and opportunity to lead. The world on Wednesday witnessed a different type of Zambia. Wednesday was a sad day in our country’s history.

However, this could also be an opportunity for us as a nation to renew our commitment to the values that bind us together, not the temporary political affiliations that keep us apart. The general outcry from Zambians is that they are tired of police brutality. Zambia does not need killer cops.

Nsama and Joseph’s blood has been written into Zambia’s history and no amount of ink will erase it. We can best mourn our departed compatriots by striving to protect the peace that we have experienced for over five decades now. Indeed, “A history written by blood cannot be erased by lies written in ink.”