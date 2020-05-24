By Elias Munshya

#Bakwetu

The ZCCM-IH website appears to have conflicting information regarding the Consolidated Gold Company of Zambia structure.

In some cases it says Karma Rural Development and Mining Services has 65% of the CGCZ shares, and in some other instances it says the same company holds 55% of the CGCZ shares.

In any case, regardless of how we look at it; CGCZ is controlled by Karma – which is a company registered around two years ago; and it has, as its directors several Sudanese.

CGCZ share structure is important for several reasons:

(1) It contradicts President Lungu’s directive that a Zambian company owned by Zambians will be mining gold in Mwinilunga.

(2) it does not explain why ZCCM-IH needed this joint-venture with Karma, which has no history anywhere of mining, gold, or management.

(3) It does not explain why the Sudanese must have majority shares in the CGCZ. Why not a minority share?

(4) it contradicts the reasons given as to why the government withdrew exploration licences from small scale miners in Mwinilunga. We were told that it was necessary to withdraw licences from all these jerabos, or by whatever name they are called in Mwinilunga, so that government can come up with much orderly way of mining. What is the orderly way? The Sudanese.

(5) Nearly everyone believes that Karma is just a front for President Lungu’s selfish penchant to steal. Karma as a company can only exist and have access to so much, only if it is under the backing of State House. There is no Sudanese who can come to Zambia and within two years has the mining licence; and has majority shares in the gold enterprises.

(6) the board of ZCCM-IH has come explanation to do. How did they set up the CGCZ structure? How did they come up with Karma? Did they advertise for interested companies to set up the join venture. At which board meeting did they decide to choose Karma?

A humble thief, bakwetu, is still a thief.