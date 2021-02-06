FRED M’membe says because of social and moral contamination in Zambia today, an outright crook like a drug trafficker can have the gates of State House easily be opened for them.

On a Hot Seat programme on Hot FM radio last week, Socialist Party president M’membe said Zambians’ moral bearings have weakened over the years to a point where today a thief is cheered.

“A thief is given a reservation seat everywhere! A crook, outright crook who is known, is the one who the gates of State House will easily open for. The royal palaces will open for! The religious leaders will meet so easily!” Dr M’membe regretted. “A thief, a known outright thief, probably even a drug trafficker will find his way to State House so easily because he has got money. A drug trafficker will find his way to our main palaces in the country, main pastors, bishops and so on simply because he has money. That’s the society we have created today.”

He added that no matter what laws could be enacted in the country, “if we don’t plant it in our souls we are going nowhere.”

“Good laws do not just live in the statute books [but] they live in the hearts of human beings,” Dr M’membe said.

He also indicated that corruption was not usually carried out by one person.

“If it’s only [by] one person, that person easily gets caught. There is heavy collusion!” he said. “You find that the whole society is contaminated. We have a morally and socially contaminated society today. We have a society that does not abhor corruption. Somebody who has stolen is looked at as a hero!”

Asked if he subscribes to the issue of lifestyle audits for leaders, Dr M’membe responded that a society where there was no accountability, “where nobody cares to know where somebody has gotten anything, is not a society.”

“You see your councillor becoming rich; having this and that, acquiring plots here and there, building houses which he could not build before he was a councillor, and you know the allowance of a councillor that it’s this much, you don’t question as a community being served by that councillor! Similarly, an MP does the same, a minister, a President [and yet] you don’t question,” Dr M’membe explained.

“What type of society are we?”

Dr M’membe is dejected that moral degradation has gone beyond mainstream politics.

“Today it has gone even to the Church! You have a church congregation [where] the pastor who had nothing becomes so wealthy – far much richer than the congregation he is serving. Nothing seems to be wrong! Nobody questions that,” Dr M’membe said. “This has spread even to my church, the Catholic Church today. You have Catholic priests in prison today! When we were growing up, that could never be heard. That a Catholic priest has stolen money!”

He is surprised that: “today a Catholic priest steals money [and] they are in court for theft.”

“Today a Catholic nun is stealing money! [These are] things we grew up never thinking they could happen in our church. Today we have a chief who has got so much money,” he noted. “Today nobody questions where the kanabesa (their royal highness) is getting that money from. It’s normal! That’s the society we have.”

Dr M’membe said the focus, insofar morality, should not focus only on the political leadership.

“It should not exclude the other leaders! The political leadership is not the only leadership in this country,” he said. “There are also other leaders that are important in shaping the moral character, the political attitude and social behaviour of our people.”

He, however, noted that he alone was not capable of changing society.

“Fred M’membe is not a messiah! What we need is a collective leadership of all our people, so that when one goes wrong, society does not suffer from that individual,” noted Dr M’membe.