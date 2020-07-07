A LESSON TO TASILA LUNGU, ANGOLAN GOVT TO RECOVER US$2 BILLION FROM ISABEL DOS SANTOS

ANGOLAN prosecutors and Attorney General rejects outright a pre- bargain proposal /deal for Isabel Dos Santos as the Angolan Govt moves to recover $2 billion from her and her assets all over the world frozen and up for sale. And in another related move, the Portuguese Govt has also seized her power company in Portugal where she owns 72% of the company that turns over $500m per annum. Angolan Govt to proceed to sell her 72% stake . There is also a move to issue a warrant of arrest for the once richest woman in Africa.

Pundits are saying this is a big lesson and warning to African leaders not to use their families in misappropriating public funds and doing corruption deals. There is sympathy for Isabela in some quarters that she is taking “one for the family” in a big way.

In Zambia, critics of President Lungu have called for investigations into Tasila Lungu’s sudden wealth.

Prior to 2015, Tasila was not known to have any source of wealth.

Recently, it emerged that a secret court case has been ongoing, and a garden boy was imprisoned for having stolen K200,000 from Tasila Lungu’s house.

Tasila, who refers to herself as a philanthropist, (a rich donor)recently sunk 100 boreholes out of pocket in Eastern Province and that she has been handing out donations valued at millions of kwacha in Kuku compound and elsewhere.

“People have questioned where she has been getting all this wealth from? How is she able to afford all those luxury vehicles she’s been seen driving in Lusaka?”

“Why is she keeping such large sums of cash in the house, why is she scared to take it to the bank? How about all those luxury properties she’s built everywhere, where is she getting the funds? Where did she get the cash from?”

“Who are these secret donors and well wishers she always refers to when making millions in donations? What interest do these donors have in her activities? How about Zesco, what’s the story behind the transformer oil contracts?” See Less