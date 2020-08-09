A LETTER TO PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema.

Mr President I greet you this morning together with your family hoping you’re all in good health.

Dear President as you form Government next year (2021) please don’t be a puppet to any group of race or individuals.

WHY I’M I SAYING SO?

Currently we have Edgar Lungu, despite not having a vision for our country one of the reasons which has contributed to Mr Lungu’s underperforming is by being a puppet to the Chinese and part of Bamwenye(Indians).

Mr President let me remind you that once a president becomes a puppet to a group of some foreign race, he/she becomes blind and deaf to their people and will never hear their cries nor see anything wrong when they are abused. Mostly these guys come as investors and once they make you their puppet Nomata how much they abuse your people (citizens) you will never have a SAY because they would have already bought you.

Mr President I’m saying this because I have heard how much hope the people have in you and it will be unwise to disappoint them. People are fade up of this Foreign Brutality in their own Country where we/they are treated as Captives olo slaves😭💔.

My humble request/Advice as you take over presidency is that be you Mr President,be real and be Firm.

Always try by all means to put the interest of your people FIRST because foreigners will go but your people will always be indigenous .

In this letter I don’t mean Foreigners must be mistreated instead I mean they must know that Zambians own the country and they must be protected, Respected and Treated fairly.

The other thing Mr President is Land, please protect our Land jealously because I don’t know why Foreigners should be the ones to be selling land to the citizen then how much land have they acquired? There must be some limitations on how much land can be given/sold to them.

I hope these few words reaches you Mr President.

Yours your supporter

GardnerGarz 🗣😷 👋👋👋👋