“A LOT OF MEN ARE RAISING BABIES FOR ‘PROPHETS’”

Ati “I struggled to have a baby for 7 years in marriage until I met the prophet, the man of God now God blessed us with a baby”

Brother here is my advice!

Go to a fertility clinic to check if you are fertile. If your sperms are strong enough to do the job or not.

A lot of men are raising babies for prophets without knowing that the prophet went deeper on his wife for real.

All these years fruit of the womb it’s been dololo, but immediately she start attending those one-on-one a ‘miracle baby’ happens?’

Do a DNA soonest & decide if you will keep the secret or carry the baby and offer him/her as ‘seed’ to the prophet, the man of God must raise his seeds! 🤷🤷🤷

Send me financial seeds Bazalwane for this wisdom I beg!

– By Lawrence Musunte