A MARRIED MAN IMPREGNATED ME WITH TRIPLETS BUT HE HAS REFUSED BEING RESPONSIBLE

A 34-year-old woman of Kapamangoma village in Chalimbana ward in Chongwe district in Chiefteiness Nkomesha’s Chiefdom has given birth to male triplets after she faked abortion to a man who advised her to abort.

Cecilia Kababa, who gave birth to the triplets a month is appealing for help as she does not have enough milk for the one month old babies.

In an interview, she disclosed that her lover who is reported to be married refused to take responsibility and advised her to terminate the pregnancy.

“He advised me to abort and I faked it because I saw it to be immoral. He has not been seen ever since,” she said.

She lamented that she was going through a tough time at the moment as she was rejected by the man who fathered the babies.

And Norah Kababa who is mother to Cecilia Kababa has appealed to well-wishers to come on board and help her daughter and the babies as it is not an easy task to take care of the three babies.

Some well-wishers in Chongwe who learnt of the ordeal have come on board to help.

Mrs. Noria Buleya of Chikondi Baptist church in chongwe who has raised support from good samaritams yesterday encouraged the family to remain strong and put everything in God’s hands.

She expressed happiness when she learned that the babies where named after three great prophets Nehemiah, Jeremiah and Nahum.

She was speaking when she donated assorted food stuffs, baby milk, toys, blankets to the babies.

She has also called on other stakeholders to come on board and help in whichever way they can.