By Chileshe Mwango

A medical expert Dr. Abidan Chansa has advised those making homemade face musks to use 100 percent cotton material as any material less than the recommended 100 percent cotton will still expose the public to the corona virus.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Dr. Chansa explains that scientific research has revealed that while 100 percent cotton material can only offer minimum protection of between 65-80 percent, it is better for those who cannot afford to buy the medically tested musks and are making their own.

Meanwhile, Dr. Chansa who is former president of the Zambia Medical Association has emphasized on the need for members of the public to adhere to recommended public health guidelines such as social distancing and washing hands as they are medically proven interventions that can reduce chances of contracting covid-19.

He has expressed displeasure with failure by some sections of society who have ignored the public health guidelines adding that many lives will remain at the risk of contracting the virus owing to people’s poor attitude.

