A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH SENEGAL WOULD BE OF MUCH BENEFIT TO ZAMBIA THAN WITH CHINA IN THE LIGHT OF THE FAKE TEST KITS THAT CHINA HAS KEPT SUPPLYING TO DIFFERENT COUNTRIES

Following the signing of an MoU between Ministry of Health and the Chinese Government, I was very pleased that government indeed was putting a special focus on making the much needed equipment available to the Zambian Frontline workers.

However, it later dawned on my mind that, the testing equipment China was supplying to Europe have been more than once rejected and banned by the likes of Spain, Netherlands, UK and many other European countries.

Hundreds of negative cases were diagnosed positive and vice-versa.

This led to many innocent people getting actually infected in the process by being put in the same place with really infected people.

And most recently, over 90% of the test kits proved faulty and a PAWPAW tested positive for Covid-19 in India and Tanzania respectively.

Senegal however, has developed test kits that are costing less than a dollar each. If these were to be imported, the PF government would save thousands of dollars from the many millions that have been donated.

Senegal is doing tests at every clinic, including the most rural and is currently recording the highest recoveries in Africa and third largest in the world.

The current government needs to understand that, at many times, we can do without China as Zambia and Africa.

Lucky Sichone

Chililabombwe District

Political Affairs Vice-Chairperson