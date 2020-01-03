The President can reduce the number of ministries by more than 20% and save the treasury reasonable amounts by doing the following:

1. Merge Ministry of Chiefs and Traditional Affairs(and pornography) and Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs(and gayism) to form Ministry National and Traditional values.

2. Merge Ministry of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection with Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to form Ministry of Natural Resources Development and Protection

3. Merge Office of President and Office of the Vice President to form Ministry of Presidential Affairs

4. Merge Ministry of Community Development and Social Services with Ministry of Labour and Social Security to form Ministry of Labour, Social Services and Social Security

5. Place Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock under Ministry of Agriculture

6. Abolish Ministry of Infrastructure Development and maintain its functions under Ministry of Works and Supply

7. Merge Ministry of Sport, Youth and Child Development

with Ministry of Tourism and Arts to form Ministry of Tourism, Sports and Arts ( to take care of all hobby related activities such as music, modelling, soccer, art and tourism; they are all forms of relaxation and entertainment)

8. Merge Minister of Energy with Ministry of Transportation and Communication to form Ministry of Energy and Transportation; the government communication function must be moved to the office of Presidential Affairs

9. Ministry of Finance must assume the functions of Ministry of National Development and Planning

the following ministries must be maintained –

10. Ministry of Health

11. Ministry of Justice

12. Ministry of Higher Education

13. Ministry of Home Affairs

14. Ministry of Defence

15. Ministry of Foreign Affairs

17. Ministry of Local Government

18. Ministry of General Education

19, Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry

20. Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development

21. Transform Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to

Ministry of Communication and Information

in addition, create a brand new ministry called the

22. Ministry of Provincial Affairs led by one minister supported by a Permanent Secretary, with directors in each province. The offices of District commissioners must some howl be moved to this ministry.

All affected prunable freeloaders must be helped with land and necessary licences to form industries that will help create additional jobs for our youths. They should prove to us that they possess the leadership qualities required to help move our people out of poverty.

