A MOCKERY TO STOP ZAMBIANS FROM ATTENDING HH’S INAUGURATION- PANJI

Panji Kaunda has laughed at the decision made by the outgoing regime to stop many Zambians from attending the 7th Republican President’s inauguration ceremony.

The letter released today suggests only a few invited members are the ones who will be allowed to attend the ceremonial event slated for Tuesday the 24th at National Heroes Stadium.

Amos Malupenga issued a statement that only those who will be invited are the ones to attend the event. The rest of the citizens will have an opportunity to follow the proceedings live on Television, Radio and Social media platform.

We await to see how the incoming Government will react to this considering the fact that a lot of citizens are already in the capital city to witness live this historical day in the nation.