What is clear is the objective of the gas attacks is to instill fear in the public. Unlike sabotage which targets government installation, the attackers are going after soft targets (non-combatant targets) and so far they have effectively caused terror judging by people’s anger and riots.

The question is who is behind this? And what is the objective?

THE POLICE INVESTIGATIONS

– Bonny Kapeso, lead investigator is reputedly associated with many hoax attacks like the planting of petrol bombs at GBM’s house in 2016.

– The investigations have been comical like Charity Katanga’s team hunting down cats in Chingola

– The police have been dismissive to public reports e.g. they denied the gas attacked in Lusaka just hours before several reports surfaced.

– The police have also deliberately fueled speculation by not coming up with investigation updates.

– There has been no updates on the sources of chemicals, the mastermind of the attacks or the manner in which the hired guns were recruited

– None of the suspects have been taken to court to be tried

– The police are also guilty of negligence due to their failure to detoxicate the affected building immediately after the investigating.

– The police are also guilt of negligence by failing to disclose the chemicals and their potential long-term effects such as cancer or respiratory diseases.

– The police are guilt of negligence by failing to advise public on precautions, what to look out for and the appropriate first aid for victims who have suffocated.

IS OPPOSTION INVOLVED?

– It is illogical for an opposition to engage in acts of terror when they are contesting elections actively

– Only a resistance aiming to topple the government can do this e.g, the armed struggle in South Africa during apartheid.

– The opposition do not have the infrastructure to coordinate such widespread organized attacks and go undetected for 3 months.

HOW AND WHY STATE MAY BE INVOLVED

– There is a probable motive for the PF administration to declare a state of emergency and curtail opposition campaigns or falsely implicate the opposition and trump up some charges.

– State sponsored terrorism can be in the form of attacking political rivals directly or attacking their supporters, to make the public afraid of being associated with the opposition.

– It can also be carried out by attacking the vulnerable public and implicating the opposition to create anger towards the opposition.

– PF is capable of state sponsored terror because they have been conducting state sponsored terrorism and instilling fear in the public since 2011.

– There is enough evidence of PF terrorizing the public such as the attack on ZAGOCA congregation, the attack UPND mourners at a grave yard, the attacks of anyone wearing opposition regalia in Lusaka, and many more terrorist acts.

– The state has deliberately not used its security apparatus like it did when it swarmed the whole Chawama three hours before time just to prevent HH from making a donation. Why has such proactiveness not been applied to prevent riots?

– We have had similar tactics by PF which never amounted to anything like the “Genocide in Namwala” propaganda or “Tongas under oath” conspiracy and the recent sabotage claims in 2017 that resulted in a state of emergency. To date only a baboon was caught red handed in Livingstone committing sabotage.

– Jean kapata has hinted at implicating the opposition by claiming knowledge of the people behind attacks, knowledge she has not officially presented to the police. Why hold on to evidence why people die, is it not a calculated move to allow anger to build up?

– Some state sponsored netizens have already started making false theories based of lack of attacks in opposition strongholds.

THE BACKFIRE

– The wind is blowing against the PF administration hence the tear gas they have fired is blowing backwards at them. They won’t have the public trust on this scheme because they have lied several times and previous accusations against opposition have never been substantiated.

– Lives have been lost due to poor policing of riots and hence police share the blame .

– The lack of detoxication and disclosure of chemicals is endangering everyone affected while police keep information to themselves

– The police have lost public trust due to their selective inefficiency, political rivals are treated more seriously.

– The President has lost trust due to his inaction and cavalier approach to these crimes

– Kampyongo’s incompetence has been exposed due to his failure to deploy law enforcement in hot spots in Lusaka.

– The opposition will gain more public sympathy from any ridiculous accusation that the PF administration may level against them because people have watched this movie before.

