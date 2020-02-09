A ONE YEAR OLD BABY BOY NEEDS K2,000, 000 TO SEE SAYS UTH

The University Teaching Hospital (UTH) says a mother of a one-year-old baby who was born with a rare condition of sealed eyes, known as Microphthalmia needs over K2,000,000 to see after an operation.

The 18-year-old Belani Mambwa of Samfya District in Luapula Province says her child has not yet received any medical treatment from the time she left Lusaka last year.

In an interview with Zambian Watch, Ms Mambwa said that all she wanted was for her son to be helped so that he could see just like any normal child.

She said that from the time she left Lusaka last year in September after her son, Wells Chishala’s last appointment, she has not been called back so that the child could be checked for a second opinion.

According to Florence Mwansa, the grandmother to Ms Mambwa, the boy was initially referred to UTH from Samfya, two weeks after his birth so that medical experts could operate on his sealed eyes but that they were advised to return to the village after staying in hospital for two months.

“We came back to UTH on August 18 and we were well received by the medical personnel who promised to operate on the boy like they had promised the last time we were here,” she said.

Ms Mwansa said the doctors later conducted a scan on Wells and assured them that the possibility of the baby having normal sight were high, but demanded that the family first pays K2million for the operation.

“I told them I do not have any money and that even coming for the appointment was difficult for me, I had to be assisted,” she said.

Ms Mwansa said they were advised to go to the Social Welfare Department at UTH to seek financial support for the operation but the move also proved futile as the department did not have any funds.

Meanwhile Ministry of Health public relations officer Stanslous Ngosa said he submitted the information to the clinic specialist and was awaiting feedback.