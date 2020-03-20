By Christopher Chisi

A POLICY ANALYST CONDEMNS PERSONS WITH DISABILITY FOR STAGING A PROTEST AT HH’s RESIDENCE

The Centre for Disability Development Research Law and Policy has condemned the Zambia Agency for Persons with Disabilities Acting Director-General Julian Mwape whom it has accused of using the agency to advance a politically aligned agenda.

One disabled woman is said to have been injured after they petitioned that UPND MPs must support a mixed-member proportion in bill ten on Wednesday this week.

But Disability Policy Analyst for Africa Charles Mwape insists that while the center condemns the assaulting of the person with a disability, the move by persons with a disability was untimely.

Professor Mwape notes that the Zambia Persons with Disability department created under act number 6 of 2012 should not be used to champion political agenda.

5FM NEWS