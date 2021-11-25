A PRESIDENT MUST LIVE BY HIS WORDS & NOT FLIP FLOPPING – KAMPYONGO

Shiwang’andu member of parliament Stephen Kampyongo has advised President Hakainde Hichilema to live by his words if is to be judge well by the Zambian people who have entrusted him with state affairs.

The Shiwang’andu Lawmaker has charged that most Zambians are still not clear whether to trust Mr. Hichilema and his new dawn government looking at what he terms as questionable performance in terms of fulfilling most of his major campaign promises.

Mr. Kampyongo who is also former Home Affairs Minister , as well as opposition’s parliamentary chief whip has expressed concern that today is November and yet most farmers have not received the farming inputs known as the farmer Input Surpot Program-FISP while the prices of essential commodities remains high, hundred days after a charge of government.

He says in as much as the PF will remain objective in offering checks and balances it will not shy away from pointing out the wrongs being committed by those in power stating that such is what defines democracy.

Meanwhile Mr. Kampyongo says is concerned over what he has described as the unprecedented parliamentary petitions going on coupled with the nullifications contrally to the President’s message during his official opening of parliament were he hinted that he does not take pleasure in by elections more especially those caused by human nature.

He said this shortly after his parliamentary victory in Chinsali District.