A PRESIDENT WHO IS AFRAID TO ANSWER QUESTIONS

It’s not our fault as opposition that the PF has a president who is afraid to answer questions, afraid to hold press conferences and is afraid to do radio and TV interviews.

So these thugs should leave our opposition leaders alone, let our leaders speak to the people.

President Lungu has his own reasons why he’s afraid to talk to the people.

He has the most media access as republican president but he doesn’t use it, is that our problem?

He’s afraid of the media simply because he doesn’t want to be asked questions about the failures of his government.

What answers can he give on corruption, Bill 10, cost of fuel, cost of mealie meal, persistent load shedding, political violence, breakdown of law and order, unemployment, the kwacha and a crippled economy?

He has no answers and no solutions that’s why he keeps a distance away from independent media. -NDC