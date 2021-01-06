A PRESIDENT WHO POPS CHAMPAGNE ON LUXURY JETS WHILE CITIZENS SUFFER.

In case you’re wondering what the inside of a Gulfstream luxury jet looks like, this is what it looks like inside.

This is the kind of luxury President Edgar Lungu enjoys from the $139 Million (K2.8 Billion) jet he acquired through ZAF.

All this while there’s disease, no medicines, unemployed teachers and nurses, poverty, hunger, load shedding, inflation and tremendous suffering in the country.

The President wants to live like Floyd Mayweather, Tyler Perry, Oprah Winfrey and Tiger Woods who all ride on luxurious Gulfstream jets, which are even older than President Lungu’s jet.

Source: CIC PRESS TEAM