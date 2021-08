A private citizen Thomas Zgambo has reported PF member Brian Hapunda to the Zambia Police and Electoral Commission of Zambia for circulating a falsehood photoshoped Mast Newspaper with a misleading headline “HH is a satanist”.

Hapunda was busy sharing the falsehood in various social media platforms which is against the Electoral code of conduct meant to disadvantage the UPND President Hakainde Hichilema in the coming election.