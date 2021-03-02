A RACE FROM KALOMO TO LUSAKA AS A PARLIAMENTARIAN.

As we are close to the time Parliament is dissolved,kalomo district which consist two constituencies Dundumwenze and kalomo Central is not left out as men and women are now on the starting line up.

Dundumwenze we have the big elephant who is also the bulldozer of dundumwenze, the one and only MP who shocked the PF in the 2016 general election by giving them only 200 votes.This is no other than Edger Sing’ombe, the other participants are Michelo Haluyasa,Kester Kalilo and Benkele.

In dundumwenze EDGER is the favourite because he has truly showed how dedicated he is to the party by contributing so much financially before, during and after national registration and voter registration program.Most of other participants were not seen during this program because it needed money and there attention thanks honorable Sing’ombe for a good work done.

Kalomo Central constituency we have honorable Harry SK Kamboni,Chrisford Lukumba Mwananyanda,Edger Siakachoma and Smart Muwele.During national registration card and voter registration we only saw three people contributing financially and there time.Honorable Kamboni did his best,Mr Lukumba you a man who loves upnd by heart,Mr Siakachoma you have been always the same big up gentlemen.

Keep the same spirit of working for the party, when it’s due time you will be rewarded accordingly.We don’t want people who just talk without contributing to the party, secondly we don’t want people who work in isolation with the party at this point in time let me call the dedicated members of upnd as the three Hebrew boys in the Bible.

When it is time for primary election I think people of kalomo Central constituency will remember you God bless you,as at now it’s time for work and make more votes for our able president of upnd Mr Hakainde Hichilema.As you are aware that we can only win the election by working very hard on the grassroot pump more resources so that the message of real change can reach to everyone in the constituency.