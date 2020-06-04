A REVOLUTION IS STARTING, THE CURTAINS ARE CLOSING ON THE PF GOVERNMENT

President Edgar Lungu is very slow to react to events, he fails to read the mood of the people.

When you see influential youths and artists like B Flow, Chellah Tukuta, OC, Dalisoul and Macky 2 start to voice out their frustrations, then just know that your end is near.

A revolution has begun, a people’s uprising.

The people are sick and tired of the corruption, economic mismanagement, breakdown of law and order, political violence and infringement of human rights.

The end has come and the curtains are closing on the PF government and President Lungu should start preparing to exit the stage. -NDC