Lundazi constituency.

PF-29,979

UPND-4975

UNIP-547

PAC-515

FDD-249

Rainbow Party-201

UPP-164

Green Party- 116

DA-46

Registered voters- 54,904

Votes cast-29,741

Rejected votes- 949

Valid votes- 28,792

Something isn’t adding up here.

Someone got more than the total votes cast…

