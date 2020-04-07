hief government spokesperson Dora Siliya has said a complete lockdown in Zambia cannot work because people will not survive.
She has also disclosed that the government is talking to the private sector to consider waiving rentals from business houses that have had to close down during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Ms. Siliya, the Information and Broadcasting Minister, said the Ministries of Commerce and Finance are engaged in discussions to find a way that the government could mitigate losses on property owners that could forego rentals for their premises rented out to businesses that are suffering effects of Coronavirus.
She also said the government was being realistic by not going for a total lockdown in view of the Coronavirus outbreak because doing so was not feasible as some families were surviving on hand to mouth.
She said a lockdown involved an extreme shutdown where we say a curfew is imposed and no citizen would be expected to leave their homes.
Ms. Siliya said this also means that shops and other facilities will have to close, except hospitals and the police stations.
She said the doctors have advised that a reasonable shutdown required at least a minimum of 14 days, but for it to be effective, 30 days are needed.
Ms. Siliya wondered if such a scenario would suit many Zambians who buy commodities like mealie meal almost daily to survive.
She said the Zambian government therefore opted for another form of only appealing to people to stay home while a few facilities were closed to contain the outbreak.
Just sell that pf jet and you will have suffient funds to deal with the present and post Covid 19 situation.
You are very right and this serve as a warning to minister who steals money and go to invest in other countries they should know that one day their money will not save them ,what’s happening now none is allowed to fly out imagine they are sick in Zambia and the money they stole could have worked in Hospitals were they are supposed to be attended to ,now there is no medicine and facility to use when people talk they lock them up and say atiniza nyoko and how will they accesses their money when they are isolated in Zambia ?God help Zambia our beloved country
Very true people can die of hunger. the Government is trying to be considerate. Proper assessment is needed before Lock down and if the risk remains high, other options must be considered. I agree with honourable Minister
Franco, you are very selfish, devilish and dull like Siliya and pf. Lock Down can even benefit Poor People because Government could Feed them. Shame on these Criminals.