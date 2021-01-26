A ZAF CHOPPER CRUSHES IN KASEMPA JUST NOW.
A Zambia Air Force plane has crushed in Kasempa North Western Province and has injured the pilot and passengers on board.
Passengers on board have been rushed to the hospital and yet to be identified.
A ZAF CHOPPER CRUSHES IN KASEMPA JUST NOW.
A Zambia Air Force plane has crushed in Kasempa North Western Province and has injured the pilot and passengers on board.
Passengers on board have been rushed to the hospital and yet to be identified.
Why are we not told what the plane was doing in the area? I hope, it is not the issue of DMMU campaign donations that has backfired.