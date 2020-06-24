Zambia Air Force (ZAF) officer Major Muma Mwale, daughter to Zambia’s High Commissioner to India Judith Kapijimpanga, has died after collapsing while on duty last night.

Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Emmanuel Mwamba has announced Maj Mwale’s demise via a Facebook posting.

“I have just spoken to our Dean, Zambia’s High Commissioner to India, Her Excellency Judith Kapijimpanga who has lost her daughter, Major Muma Mwale of the Zambia Airforce. Major Mwale died in South Africa whilst on duty in the night of Tuesday, 23rd June 2020, after she suddenly collapsed and was rushed to hospital. May God strengthen Her Excellency Kapijimpanga and the entire bereaved family during this difficult period. May the Soul of Maj. Muma Mwale Rest in Eternal Peace,” Ambassador Mwamba stated.