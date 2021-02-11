THE UPND has accused the PF of having abducted, assaulted and stripped its Sindemisale ward chairperson in Vubwi District Ackim Banda on Saturday night.

But Eastern Province PF chairperson Andrew Lubusha says it is not true that PF members attacked the victim.

Briefing journalists in Chipata onMonday, Banda who sustained a swollen left eye and bruises on the right leg and at the back, said he was abducted by unknown people who used a PF vehicle which was used during the campaigns for the just ended Vubwi council chairperson by-election.

“What happened is that around 19:00 hours, two people came to my gate and I went to see them. I asked them who they were but they said I should not ask them questions. But I told them that they were at my plot and that I wanted to guide them if they were lost. Whilst talking to those two gentlemen, five other people emerged, they picked me and threw me in the vehicle and in that vehicle, there was only one person who was the driver. They threw me in the vehicle and someone sat on my head, another one sat on my stomach while the other sat on my legs. We moved from Sindemisale to Vubwi but I didn’t know anything. I just noticed that the vehicle was moving at a fast speed. We passed through Vubwi and we went to Chamtunga hills,” Banda said.

He said while at the hill and near Chikweta farm, all the seven people who abducted him came out of the vehicle.

“They also removed me from the vehicle and they said ‘you confused PF members in Sindemisale. We lost in that area because of you. So you will be killed’. They started beating me and they told me to remove all the clothes, I was clad in a UPND t-shirt and a short but I removed everything. They beat me with short buttons, four of those guys had short buttons while one had a fun belt and he is the one who whipped me in the face so that I don’t see. I was badly beaten in the legs and in the ribs. By grace of God, I ran away and they chased me in the hills but they got tired and they started going back one by one,” Banda said.

He said after his attackers went back and he decided to seek refuge at a house which was near the hills.

“When I went to that house, I asked the people to help me because some people wanted to kill me. Those people woke up and I told them to come with a Chitenge because I was naked. So headman Chikweta came with a Chitenge and gave me. Later he gave me a trousers, jacket and bomber. So, I slept outside for close to two hours around midnight. So around 02:00 hours, that’s when the headman told me to go into his house. The following day I went to the roadside with the headman so that I could find transport to Vubwi hospital. I found transport which left me near Vubwi police and I went to the police station where I was given a medical report. So, I am going to Mwami hospital,” Banda said.

He said he did not know the people who beat him up but that they were using a PF vehicle, which was being used in the campaigns and that he knew the driver.

And Eastern Province UPND chairlady Martha Mulenga said the party was disappointed with the behaviour of the PF.

“The PF are claiming that they won in Vubwi but they didn’t win, they were literally buying people so that they get those votes. Our ward chairperson was attacked after the results were announced. So we are not happy that they have started attacking our people when they claim that they won that seat. We are appealing to the President to tame his people. The person who attacked our person should be arrested and the law should take its course. Again, this morning (Monday) we received a report that PF members grabbed a cap from our youth in Vubwi and tore it apart before burning it,” Mulenga said.

Vubwi UPND chairperson Charles Nyoka said the attack on Banda was a sign that PF was panicking and that there was nothing for it in Vubwi.

But Lubusha said it was not true that Banda was attacked by the PF members adding that UPND should come to terms with reality instead of crying foul.

“It is not true. I think my colleagues from UPND should come to terms with reality. This issue of crying foul here and there will not help us in any way. There is no benefit we get by fabricating stories. The vehicles that were used in the campaigns were all withdrawn. Those were party vehicles from the HQ and others were vehicles from Chipata which are in my custody. All the vehicles were withdrawn so what they are saying is not true. How can the ward chairman be attacked now if he was not attacked during the campaigns? If there was any violence, it was supposed to have been there during the campaigns but we had very peaceful campaigns. Many were times when UPND tried to provoke us but we stood on firm ground to ensure that we manage the situation in an amiable way and we never retaliated,” he said.

Lubusha said there was a PF official who was assaulted by UPND members.

“I even have pictures of our official who was attacked by the UPND and I even called their provincial chairperson Mr Johabie Mtonga and I told him that this is not a right thing to do. We will continue holding on to our youths so that they don’t retaliate but I also asked him to manage his youths. The following day he called me and said nothing of that nature will ever happen,” he said.

Provincial information and publicity secretary William Phiri also refuted the claims saying the PF was not a violent party.

Eastern Province deputy police commissioner Paul Achiume said police have not yet received a report on the matter.