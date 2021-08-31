By Mastone Moonze in Choma

A UPND member Tom Silwiindi, who was abducted by unknown people at his residence in Choma seven months has suddenly appeared in public.

Speaking to Phoenix News at his residence this morning, Mr. Silwiindi says the four people that picked him from his home in Choma were not police officers but criminals who used a vehicle with South African number plate and were using Zambia Police receipt books to make payments at filling stations.

He revealed that the reason for his abduction was not given to him until he managed to escape the following night as they were taking him to unknown destination in Lusaka.

Mr. Silwiindi said he only managed to escape from the 4 men after he pretended to want to answer the call of nature and was allowed out of the car when he bolted.

The gunpoint abduction of Mr. Silwiindi was seen as state sponsored local terrorism by police after he was picked up by gunmen from his home in Choma and taken to an unknown location on 28th February this year.

PHOENIX NEWS