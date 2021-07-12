For years, Dr. Abdul Karim Bangura’s graduate students at Howard University and American University were the most published in refereed and other scholarly journals and books. Bangura, hailed as one of the most educated people in the world, holds five doctorate degrees, has published 66 books and over 600 research papers.

A Researcher-in-Residence of Abrahamic Connections and Islamic Peace Studies at American University’s Center for Global Peace, the Sierra-Leonean-American scholar holds the following:

Ph.D. Mathematics, Columbus University

Ph.D., Linguistics, Georgetown University

Ph.D., Political Science, Howard University

Ph.D., Development Economics, University of Maryland Baltimore Graduate School

Ph.D., Computer Science, Columbus University

M.S., Linguistics, Georgetown University

Grd Dpl., Social Sciences, Stockholms Universitet

M.A, International Studies, American University

BA, International Studies, American University