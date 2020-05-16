ABOUT 170 Zambian Nationals in South Africa gathered at the Zambian High Commission in that country this morning awaiting to be repatriated.

Due to the current lock down in South Africa, most Zambians whose travel permits had expired had been stranded there.

The High Commission working together with the Zambians Living in South Africa (ZASA) negotiated with the South African Government to have its nationals allowed access to travel back home but only by road.

The High Commission facilitated exit of its citizens via road and each traveler is to cover for their own travel cost.

Three Shalom Buses have been sent to South Africa and the tickets have been pegged at R1, 500 per traveler from the usual R900.

The High Commission had advised all those willing to go back to be at the mission officers today, Saturday, May 16 by 06:00 hours as that would be the only pick up point.

And because of the lockdown, a number of those from other provinces did not manage to find their way to the High Commission in Pretoria because of South Africa’s ban on all inter provincial movements by public transport.

Others who managed to travel to Pretoria slept at the mission while others started arriving as early as 05:00 hours this morning.

The long awaited day has come for these nationals to return home…