By Mwenya Mofya

The government has observed with concern that the tourism sector is one of the major sectors that has mostly been affected by the covid19 outbreak and Zambia has not been spared as evidenced by the about 300 thousand jobs in the hospitality industry that are at risk.

Tourism and Arts minister Ronald Chitotela says with the 59, thousand tourists who have canceled their trips to Zambia thereby costing the country to lose 6.9 million US dollars, hotels and lodges have no daily income to sustain their operations.

Speaking when he featured on 5fm’s Thursday’s edition of the Burning Issue program this morning, Mr. Chitotela therefore says government plans to formulate a marketing strategy post covid19 intended to revamp the tourism sector.

09/04/2020 5FM NEWS

Image may contain: 1 person, sitting