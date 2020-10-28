About Anthony Bwalya……

By Hon.Subeta Mutelo

Exposing the incompetence of the officers issuing the green national registration cards can not have one jailed. Anthony did a right thing to expose the act through media because we are living in a country governed by leaders who will not listen to cries of the people.

On my mind: who or which office should Anthony have reported that ineptitude to? Home Affairs Office? Kampyongo’s Ministry? Would the minister have taken action? What action would the Minister have taken? Is the minister unaware of what’s going on? If the minister is ignorant about what Anthony exposed, why is Anthony locked up? Shouldn’t the office in charge have quietly investigated the matter and then give the people of Zambia a comprehensive report on the same? Why are these leaders shutting down every voice out there apart from sarrogates?

Well….let’s wait and see how this unfolds.

What’s disappointing is that the UPND strongholds have inadequate material or have broken type writers 🙄.

#ReleaseAnthony

#Stopsilencingus