By McDonald Chipenzi
ABOUT THE RECENT OPINION POLL ON PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

The conclusion of the opinion is warped and faulty clear display of electoral ignorance.

In Zambia we no longer follow the FPTP electoral system at presidential level but majoritarian.

This means that one cannot win a presidential election with 44.5% but 50%+1.

In Zambia no one wins presidential election with a simple majority threshold.

It would have been close to reality if the poll in its conclusion predicted tight race between the 2 rivals with none of the 2 candidates garnering 50% plus one.

To this end, the poll is fake, done by people ignorant of Zambia’s electoral system and legal framework and should not excite or frustrate anyone.

Regulation 8 (4) of the Electoral Code of conduct guides that *Broadcasters shall inform the public on the source of any public opinion poll and shall indicate the margin of error*

